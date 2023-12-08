NMC seeks government’s guidance on signboards

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 6

Though the Supreme Court has decided that Marathi signboards must be displayed on shops in Maharashtra, many shops are yet to put signboards in the Devanagari script. Due to this, some parties, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have begun to agitate. Punitive action has been taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the same. However, since there is some difference in the laws of BMC and other Municipal Corporations in the state, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has sought guidance from the government in this regard. Other Municipal Corporations do not have the right to recover the fine amount like BMC. However, as the government has not yet taken any decision the NMC will take action only after receiving an order. Meanwhile, NMC has already sent notices to about 5218 shops in the city regarding Marathi signboards. There is no such direct relationship between shops and NMC. When it comes to shops, the first check on them is the Shop Act Licensing Department, followed by the Food and Drug Administration, if it is a food and beverage shop, and then the Goods and Service Tax Department.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has, hence, sent a letter to the government asking for guidance as it is not clear as to how the Municipal Corporation will recover fines from the erring shop owners.