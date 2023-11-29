NMC seizes 1598 kg plastic in 11 months

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 22

The Nashik Municipal Corporation is conducting an anti-plastic operation, and in the last 11 months, that is from January to November 2023, a fine of Rs 12,50,000 has been recovered in 241 cases. Moreover, 1,598 kilograms of plastic has been seized. The NMC has formed six special teams for implementing the plastic ban. A total of four people including an officer will participate in each team.

The Municipal Corporation is creating public awareness under the slogan 'Ekach Dhyas Thevuya, Plastic Pishvi Hatvuya, Samruddh Paryavarnache Rakshan Karuya’. Those who use banned plastic will be fined Rs 5,000 on the spot for the first time, Rs 10,000 for the second time, and Rs 25,000 for the third time, and three months imprisonment. The Director of the NMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, Dr Awesh Palod has instructed that continuous action be taken in all the six divisions of the NMC.

The idea of 'goodbye single-use plastic, now we will make a difference' is being rooted for. Public awareness is being effectively created by the Municipal Corporation for environmental protection and public cleanliness. Keeping in mind the goal of 'Green Nashik-Swachh Nashik', public awareness is being created about the plastic ban through various programmes.

The NMC administration has appealed that the plastic used for giving tobacco products should not be used at Pan stalls and fruit sellers as well as meat sellers should not use single-use plastic.