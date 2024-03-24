NMC starts implementing Model Code of Conduct by EC

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 17

The Nashik Municipal Corporation removed 1,373 flags, hoardings, and banners just a few hours after the model code of conduct came into force. Flags, hoardings, and banners were used for a show of strength and to welcome political leaders who came to the city before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force.

Meanwhile, due to the code of conduct, all works worth crores of rupees have been stopped, and except for some, they will be started only after the code of conduct is over.

Since it was known that the Lok Sabha elections could be held any time soon, the Bhoomi Pujan programmes for development works and political meetings have been going on for the past few days. Therefore, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Thackeray group leader MP Sanjay Raut, and Shinde group leader MP Shrikant Shinde visited Nashik. Moreover, during Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city under Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress state president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders also came to Nashik. Therefore, all the major streets and squares of the city were covered with political hoardings, banners, and flags. The Nashik Municipal Corporation hadn’t taken any action even though the hoardings were placed all over the traffic islands and roads. However, before implementing the model code of conduct, the work of removing hoardings, banners, and flags was started in the city. After 3 pm, this work picked up pace.

Meanwhile, before the implementation of the code of conduct of elections, the civic body has approved the budget for the year 2024-25, however, appointing the contractor to provide conductors for the Citilinc bus service, and many other proposals including the water channel have been stalled.

As soon as the election code of conduct comes into effect, the vehicles of the Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad given to their office-bearers are taken into custody by respective bodies. However, due to the administrative regime in both the governing bodies, the vehicles have been deposited with the administration for two years. Since most of the vehicles are used by officials, there is no need to collect them for this election.

The Municipal Corporation had called for tenders to dig a trench in the Gangapur dam and bring it to the water well. However, after approving this tender, special permission from the Election Commission will be taken to carry out the work.

From April 1, 2018, the rental value of vacant lands and properties in the city was increased. A resolution was passed in the General Body Meeting to abolish it. Also, this matter is sub-judice. Meanwhile, the government has ordered a re-evaluation, and as the code of conduct is implemented, this matter will be dragged on. Privatisation of water bills and property tax bills distribution, privatisation of fee collection from hawkers are stuck in the code of conduct.