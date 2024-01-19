NMC to allot 36 locations for erecting mobile towers

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 19

The Nashik Municipal Corporation is set to allot 36 locations for erecting mobile towers in the city. To accomplish this, the Tax Department has identified various places in the city. Tenders will soon be invited from mobile companies to erect towers in these locations. The competition for this project is among three companies. The department expects to generate approximately Rs 10 crore annually through this medium. The tender process is expected to commence shortly.

Due to the significant expenses incurred by the municipal corporation in comparison to the revenue generated, directives were given by the Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar to formulate plans to increase revenue. Accordingly, efforts have been made at the departmental level to undertake initiatives, and the Tax Department has decided to allot space for erecting mobile towers at various locations. The Tax Department has identified 36 locations so far, and the first three mobile companies' towers were to be erected at these locations. However, specific allegations of favouritism in allotting space to particular companies may lead to legal issues, so the Tax Department has decided to initiate the tender process for all 36 locations through a competitive bidding process. Further action on this matter is expected soon.