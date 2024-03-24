NMC to appoint contractor to pick animal carcasses

Nashik, Mar 7

The facility of picking up dead animals in the city and disposing them will now be provided through the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). This work will be done by a private contractor for three years. For this, a contract of worth Rs 1.27 crore has been given by the NMC.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation, which has been outsourcing cleaning, has now decided to privatise the work of picking up dead animals in the city and disposing of at the manure plant. For this, a fixed-term contract of three years will be given, and the General Body has recently approved the cost of Rs 1.27 crore. The Municipal Corporation has given a five-year contract of Rs 354 crores for door-to-door garbage collection and transport it to the manure plant through bell-vans. Due to the insufficient number of cleaning staff, the cleaning work in two divisions in the city, and Goda ghat, is being done through outsourcing. Road sweeping machines have been purchased for cleaning, and those mechanical brooms are being operated by a private firm. Now an expenditure of Rs 1.27 crore has been sanctioned for disposal of dead animals. An annual cost of Rs 42.53 lakh is expected for picking up the dead animals in the city and taking them to the manure plant for disposal.