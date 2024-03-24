NMC to emphasis on use of solar energy

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 10

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), with technical assistance from the World Resources Institute India (WRI India), has begun work on the city's first Climate Change Action Plan. Unveiling of this plan was held on Friday, February 9 by NMC Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar.

The city's first climate change action plan will prioritise roadmaps for undertaking sectoral initiatives such as Godavari river management, the creation of green spaces, the use of solar energy in buildings and public facilities, the spread of electric mobility, and increasing groundwater levels.

Under the guidance of the state government, the World Resources Institute India ( WRI India) has prepared a Climate Change Action Plan for the city. Tanvi Ghaisas, WRI India, gave the introductory speech. The manager of WRI India Anshul Menon presented the plan. Then Chief Executive Officer of WRI India Madhav Pai gave a guided information on the plan ahead.

NMC’s City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari proposed the vote of thanks to the Municipal Corporation and other organisations for their contribution to the plan. Detailed analysis was given to the attendees of the programme. On this occasion, Director of Climate Change Action Cell Abhijit Ghorpade, Additional Commissioner (Services) Smita Zagde and Pradeep Chaudhari, Secretary of Ambad Industries and Manufacturers’ Association Lalit Boob, Manish Rawal, Tejas Chavan, Sachin Gulve of Nashik Citizens Forum, NB Shah of Hirvankur Society were present.

Info

Compliant with global standards

Deputy Commissioner of Environment Vijayakumar Munde said, "The Department of Environment is happy to unveil the plan. For the first time, a detailed sensitivity assessment and greenhouse gas emission inventory has been prepared for the city. which conforms to national and global standards. To implement and evaluate all these in a planned manner, we are setting up a dedicated Environment and Climate Change Action Cell for data management and research. We seek help from the State Climate Change Action Cell to set up this cell and implement the plan.'

Photo 09 Arakhada

While unveiling the Nashik Climate Change Action Plan, Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, along with Abhijit Ghorpade, Smita Zagde, Pradeep Chaudhari, Lalit Boob, Manish Rawal, Tejas Chavan, Vijaykumar Munde, Shivkumar Vanjari.