NMC to procure 90-meter hydraulic ladder from abroad

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 30

The Fire Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), which was alleged of appointing inexperienced distributors while purchasing ladders, has prepared a new proposal for the purchase of 90-meter hydraulic ladders, which was approved by the civic chief Dr Ashok Karanjkar on Wednesday, November 29. The purchase of the ladder and its maintenance for three years will cost Rs 38.26 crore. As the supplier of this ladder is not available in India, it will be purchased from the contractor of a foreign company and the tender process will be implemented soon after the approval of the General Body. Meanwhile, due to the fraud committed by the contractor in the previous ladder procurement process and the investigation of the matter from Mantralaya, the entire earlier process was canceled.

The city is developing on a large scale, and high-rise buildings are being constructed everywhere. Residential buildings taller than 70 meters in the city are granted construction permission by the Town Planning Department. Also, a temporary pre-no objection certificate has been issued by the Fire Department. Such a tall building must have the necessary mechanisms for extinguishing fire and rescue operations. However, the fire Brigade has only a 1.32-meter-high hydraulic platform lander in operation. Its life span will also complete 15 years in July 2024. Therefore, it is necessary to have an up-to-date and well-equipped system. For fire fighting in high-rise buildings and for rescue operations to avoid loss of life and property, 90 Meter Ladder Platform must be available. Accordingly, the Fire Department asked for information on the purchase of a ladder. As there is no company selling 90-meter-high ladders in the country, the ladder will be purchased from a company in Finland. After the approval of this proposal by the Commissioner, the tender process for the purchase will be implemented soon. This ladder will make it easier to extinguish the fire in the tall building and rescue the persons inside it.

Info

Controversy begins over the ladder

A work order was given to purchase a 90-meter-high hydraulic platform from M/s Vema Lift Oy Company, Finland in November 2018. The company was expected to supply it by May 31, 2023, however, the company went bankrupt. A complaint has been lodged with the Chief Minister against the background of allegations of appointing inexperienced distributors while purchasing ladders. It was alleged that the technical specifications in the tender process were changed for the contractor.