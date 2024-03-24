NMC writes to District Collector for special permit

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 19

The survey to dig a trench in Gangapur Dam has been hit by the code of conduct. Therefore, the NMC administration is corresponding with the District Collector seeking permission to continue the work, citing ‘special case’.

Although three tenders have been received for the survey of trench excavation in Gangapur dam, there is a code of conduct barring the Municipal Corporation from opening these tenders. As this matter is important for the water supply to Nashik, the NMC administration will seek the permission of the District Collector to open the tender.

A total of three TMC of water was discharged from the Gangapur and Darna groups of dams for Jayakwadi. Therefore, the Water Resources Department (WRD) of the state government rejected the reservation of 6100 MCFt of water demanded by the NMC and approved 5300 MCFt of water. If potable water has to be provided for Nashik city till July 31, 5800 MCFt of water will be required. Otherwise, water cuts will have to be implemented in the city. As a solution to this, the WRD permitted 600 MCFt of water from the dead reservoir. But if the level of the dam goes below 598 meters, an intake well will have to be dug to bring water from the central part of the dam to the jack well. Otherwise, the water in the dead reservoir cannot be lifted and the drastic step of cutting water in the city will have to be taken. To avoid such a situation, the water supply department conducted a tender process for surveying before digging the trench. But as the companies turned their backs on it, the deadline was extended by seven days. However, as only one tender was received till the last day of the extension, another three-day extension has been given.

Info

Inspection by four companies

The tender process for trench digging will be conducted in May. Considering this, the work is likely to be started in June. Four contractor firms have inspected the dam and three companies filled the tenders. On March 16, the tenders were to be opened at 4 pm. But the Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha Elections was announced on the same day. Hence the tender could not be opened, as that would have been a breach. Alternatively, the tender will be opened with permission from the District Collector.