NMC’s East Division distributes 9146 birth certificates, 4334 death certificates

Nashik, Jan 13

The East Division of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has distributed 9146 birth certificates and 4334 death certificates, in 2023. As birth and death certificates are important document, there is always a rush in the office to get them

Wards no 14, 15, 16, 23, and 30 fall under the East Division. Old Nashik, Dwarka Circle, Kathe Galli, Gandhi Nagar, Upnagar, Vidhate Nagar, Bhabha Nagar, Shivajiwadi, Dipali Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Indira Nagar, Parab Nagar, Kamod Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Suchita Nagar, Sainath Nagar, DGP Nagar-1, and Wadala are main parts of the division. There are 97,000 property owners in the East division and the number of apartments and housing societies is increasing day by day. So the population has increased.

A birth certificate is an important identification document showing the date and place of birth. It is required for school admission, for hereditary property, for a passport etc. Similarly, a death certificate is required for various government schemes including insurance, and in banks. From January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, the East Division has distributed 9146 birth certificates and 4334 death certificates.