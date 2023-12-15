NMC’s Panchavati divisional office functioning with inadequate manpower
Nashik, Dec 15
Panchavati, which is the centre of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, is a locality with a mixed population of general people, workers, and government employees. Some newly developed colonies in Panchavati are in the rural areas, close to farms and elite settlements. Panchvati Division of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) consists of six wards, namely, Ward No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The locality is known as a religious place, with elite colonies, slums, and rural areas. Panchavati Division includes MERI, Mhasrul, Nandur, Adgaon, Peth Road, Dindori Road, Hirawadi, Ramwadi, and Phule Nagar, the largest slum in North Maharashtra. The Goda ghat and Ramkund have religious significance and fall under the Panchavati division. Although urban settlement is growing rapidly in the Panchavati division, the manpower in the Panchvati Divisional Office of the NMC is insufficient in proportion to the population.
81 bell vans
There are 81 small and big bell vans in the Panchavati division. These bell vans are used to collect garbage throughout the division daily. The employees of the Panchavati Solid Waste Management Department create awareness among the citizens about sorting the wet and dry waste before putting it in the bell vans.
Recovery of property tax
Previous Year: Rs 11,38,76058
Current Year: Rs 14, 92, 31,598
Recovery of water tariff
Previous Year: Rs 2,76, 25,000
Current Year: Rs 1,72, 99,000 so far
Number of employees
Divisional Officer - 1
Public Works Department - 38
Parks - 40
Sewerage-14
Water Supply-39
Deputy Engineer-4
Branch Engineer - 2
Assistant Engineer - 2
Property Tax, Water Supply Staff - 32
Sanitation Staff - 400
Panchavati Divisional Office has insufficient manpower, however, planning is done to solve the problems faced immediately. After receiving complaints regarding civil problems, concerned officers and employees of that department take immediate notice and try to redress the complaints.
- Harishchandra Madan, Divisional Officer, Panchavat, NMC.
