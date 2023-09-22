NMSCDCL to install CCTV cameras on main Visarjan procession route

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 21

Efforts are being made by the Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Company Limited (NMSCDCL) to bring the entire city under CCTV surveillance. This work is in progress and by Anant Chaturdashi, CCTV cameras will be installed and operational on the main Visarjan route, informed the Chief Executive Officer of the company Sumant More during the police commissioner's meeting. He said that CCTV cameras will be installed immediately at the sensitive places suggested by the police administration.

Since the first day of the festival, people have shown great enthusiasm. What’s more, the decorations and replicas of all the mandals have been completed and the rain has paused for a bit. Due to this, the devotees have started crowding at various mandals in the evenings. Hence, the City Police Commissionerate will fly 'drones' at crowded places to keep an eye on the festivities. The Police Commissionerate will be taking help of four drones. The police administration is taking all possible precautions to ensure that no one takes advantage of the crowd to indulge in any untoward acts and compromise the safety of the devotees.

805 mandals in city

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated publicly by a total of 805 Ganeshotsav Mandals in the city and the suburbs. All applications received at the Commissionerate of Police have been allowed.

Barricading has also been done considering the rush of devotees for darshan. Commissioner of Police Ankush Shinde has introduced a single window scheme in the Commissionerate making it easier for the mandals to receive applications and get permission. Through this scheme, the applications of all the mandals have been verified and allowed.

Increase in number of Ganesh Mandals

In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, there has been an increase in the number of Ganesh Mandals. Zone-1 of the Police Commissionerate consists of 368 mandals and zone-2 includes 437 mandals. Ambad has the highest number of 112 mandals. Since this year's first Ganeshotsav is being celebrated without restrictions after the Covid crisis, there is an atmosphere of excitement among devotees.

Mandals have to exercise while following the rules set by the police. It is seen that the office bearers of the mandals are trying hard to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a grand manner by following the rules. Pandals have been erected at strategic places, like, squares, open ground, parking lot under the buildings, and road intersections. The mandals are taking precautions that the road will remain open for traffic and there will not be any kind of obstruction. It is seen that most of the small and big mandals have also kept fire prevention devices ready in the pandal. Some big mandals have also installed CCTV cameras.

Police station-wise mandals

Ambad- 102

Satpur- 92

Indira Nagar-91

Panchavati-70

Adgaon-68

Mumbai- 66

Upnagar- 67

Deolali Camp- 65

Nashik Road- 50

Gangapur- 52

Mhasrul- 45

Bhadrakali- 39

Sarkarwada- 28