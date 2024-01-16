No decision yet on proposal for flyover from Dwarka Circle to Nashik Road

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 11

It’s been two years now since the union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced construction of a flyover from the Dwarka Circle to Nashik Road, to solve traffic congestion on the Pune highway. Citizens are still waiting for the project.

During his visit to the city for an event in 2021, Gadkari had announced the flyover. Last year, he even tweeted about this, saying he would visit Nashik again. While announcing the elevated double-decker flyover between Nashik Road and Dwarka Circle, it was said that a provision of Rs 1,600 crores has been made. However, this project has been stuck because of other projects including NEO Metro, being announced. The project has been stalled again after some improvements were suggested. There is an urgent need for this flyover to ease out traffic with increasing residential colonies; hence, citizens are expressing the necessity to start the project.

Info

Elevated Flyover

An elevated flyover will be constructed between Datta Mandir and Dwarka Circle and a cost of Rs 1600 crore will be spent for it. In the lower part, there will be a four-level road for the traffic within the city, and the top part will be for heavy vehicles, and another flyover for Metro. While promising to construct the flyover in two years, Gadkari had said that the cost would be shared through National Highway Authority of INDIA (NHAI) and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-METRO).

Info

Gadkari's instructions and announcements regarding Nashik

- Nashik Municipal Corporation should set up a logistics park.

- If a layer of cement is applied on the asphalt roads, the roads will be free of potholes.

- Sound proofing system to Metro to prevent noise pollution.

- Tunes of Indian musical instruments will be played instead of sirens on government vehicles.

- Road development from Nashik city to Samrudhi highway.