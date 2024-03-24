No funds by government for origin of Godavari!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Trimbakeshwar, Feb 11

The Ganga Godavari Dussehra festival started in Trimbakeshwar and Nashik on Saturday. Since the Godavari has a wide flow to Nashik, the government has sanctioned a grant of Rs 11.50 crore for Godavari Aarti. But no funds have been provided to Trimbakeshwar, which is the origin of the river Godavari.

Godavari Janmotsav festival is celebrated every year on Magh Shuddha Dashami. There is a demand from the residents of Trimbakeshwar city, along with Sadhus, Mahants, and devotees, that the government should provide facilities for Maha Aarti held on Kushavart in celebration of Godavari Janmotsav. However, the government has ignored Trimbakeshwar.

On February 12, 2018, the then Forest and Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced the adoption of Kushavart and forgot about it. The then corporators prepared a plan of Rs 5 crore for the same, but reaching no further than the collector's office. Meanwhile, last week Forest and Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar came for darshan. Manoj Thete, president of Purohit Sangh and temple trustee, had a detailed discussion with him regarding the adoption of Kushavrat.

The Kushavart Ghat can become a special attraction for devotees and tourists if electric lighting is installed here during the Maha Arti. Curtains have fallen at some places, and they need to be conserved. Aarti is performed on Kushavart every evening. However, the government needs to make financial provision for it. Interestingly, three months ago, former president of municipal council Purushottam Lohgaonkar, president of Purohit Sangh and Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trustee Manoj Thete, Girish Joshi, Nishad Chandwadkar, and others went to the ministry and met Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and gave a memorandum to him. A few days later, Suresh Gangaputra from Kushavart Tirth also reiterated this demand.

Quote

Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar is a pilgrimage site and has Godavari’s source on Brahmagiri hill. Funds should be provided for the development of these places along with Maha Aarti at Kushavat as the present government knows the sentiments of Hindus. Trimbakeshwar should also be funded along with Nashik.

- Prashant Gaidhani, Former President Purohit Sangh, Trimbakeshwar.