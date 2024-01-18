No report of unseasonal rain damage by Talathi, Agriculture Officer

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Matori, Jan 18

Farmers have alleged that Talathi, the Agriculture Officer did not send the report of unseasonal rain damage in Dari, Mungsare, and Matori villages last month. Therefore, a memorandum has been presented to the Deputy Collector to suspend the concerned officers. Due to the negligence of the authorities, thousands of farmers have been deprived of financial assistance by the government. It is said in the memorandum given to the Deputy Collector that there is no record of loss.

There was unseasonal rain on November 26. Heavy rains caused heavy damage to crops. Taking cognisance of this, the government gave instructions to the concerned officials to conduct Panchnama immediately. Accordingly, the survey was to be done in two days. The villages of Dari, Matori, Mungsara, and Yashwant Nagar were required to have Panchnama done immediately. However, the Agricultural officer and Talathi allegedly made Panchnama without actually inspecting the crop. Talathi did not reach the farms for Panchnama. Therefore, the farmers of all these villages have been deprived of financial assistance by the government.

Crops were hit by the untimely rainfall. The villages would not have been deprived of financial assistance if the officials had paid attention and conducted the Panchnama. We have all given a memorandum in this regard.

-Ramdas Ugle, Sarpanch, Mugsare

Talathi and the Agriculture Officer have shown negligence and prepared the Panchnama without inspecting crops. Suspend these officials immediately. We will protest if the villages are not included in the list.

- Panditrao Katad, Grape Grower, Matori

All the farmers are ready to protest in the demand of immediate financial assistance. The concerned officials should be suspended and the farmers should be compensated for the loss from their salaries and funds.

-Bharat Pingle, Farmer, Dari

