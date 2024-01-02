Not all ambulances have fitness certificates!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 29

About 889 ambulances are registered with the Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO). Out of them, approximately 160 ambulances, about 21 per cent, do not have fitness certificates.

Ambulances have a very important task of saving lives, whether by accident or critical illness. At any time of day or night. For that, they have to be accessible and fast. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, ambulances need to be inspected periodically as other vehicles are required to follow traffic rules.

About 889 ambulances of private and government hospitals and social organisations are registered in the Regional Transport Office. It includes small and large category ambulances.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, insurance and Pollution Under Control(PUC) certificates are required for every vehicle. If the vehicle does not have insurance and PUC, then the vehicle does not undergo a fitness check.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles have a fixed lifespan. Some vehicles seen on the road after 15 years of life span include ambulances to a lesser extent.

Ambulances take injured patients to hospitals for immediate treatment during accidents. If an ambulance is seen on the road with a siren, the first thing motorists do is give way. No one comes forward to penalise the non-observance of the rules as it is more important to save lives.

Ambulances are used to reach an accident site immediately and take the injured to the hospital. Since the ambulance is an emergency service, vehicle drivers and alert citizens must give way to the blaring ambulance with immediate priority.

- Pradeep Shinde, (In-Charge) Regional Transport Officer