Nurses imparted training under NHUM

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Feb 3

Training session was held for nurses of the Nashik Municipal Corporation working under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) for the initiative ‘Friendly for Earth and Me’ (FEM). The session was held by the Gynaecologists Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gauri Karandikar said that this initiative is very important for women's health and environmental safety. She informed that the nurses will help create public awareness all over Nashik, and their contribution is important.

Dr Kalpana Sankalecha anchored and introduced FEM. Dr Madhavi Muthal, and Dr Sushma Bhutada gave detailed information about menstruation, misconceptions about it, and the hygiene to be observed. Dr Archana Khairnar gave information about the itching caused by sanitary napkins, its effect on hormones, and likely occurrence of cancer. She also spoke about available environmentally safe solutions, cups and reusable pads. Dr Shraddha Walvekar convinced the audience about the importance of cervical cancer vaccine and regular screening for women. Dr Mayuri Kelkar replied to questions from the audience.

Nashik Municipal Health Officer Dr Tanaji Chavan guided the attendees and appreciated Nashik Gynaecologist Association for this laudable initiative. All the attending nurses were given menstrual cups by Nashik Gynaecologist Association.

Trust Chairman of the association Dr Vijayalakshmi Ganorkar, members Dr Varsha Lahade, Dr Sonal Kale, Dr Poonam Patil handed over medical kits to Dr Chavan. Dr Ajit Salunke and Dr Prashant Shete provided valuable support for the training session.

Photo:

31 Medical Kit

Caption:

Dr Vijayalakshmi Ganorkar and other members of Gynaecologists Association handing over the medical kits to municipal health officer Dr Tanaji Chavan.