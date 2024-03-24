Objection raised to name of Purohit Sangh

Nashik, Feb 10

Social activist Deepak Kulkarni has objected to the name 'Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh'. While the controversy arose over the right to do Godavari Aarti, he has alleged that the Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh is not a registered organisation. Information in this regard was sought from the Charity Commissioner under the Right to Information Act. Kulkarni has mentioned that this organisation is not registered, it has no constitution and no rules. Therefore, the office bearers of the organisation are also illegal. The statement also said that the Nashik Municipal Corporation has given a changing house to the Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh and its rent is overdue. Kulkarni has also said that no government funds should be provided to this unregistered organisation.