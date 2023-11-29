Objections sought on land acquisition

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Nov 17

The work of double track of Manmad - Daund railway line is going at full speed. For this work, 16.32 hectares of land in the Manmad area will be acquired. Objections in this regard, by the administration, have been sought within 30 days.

Survey number 321, 322, 426 (New) 308, 299 / 1.300307, 306, 303, 301, 275/5, 275/6, 274, 276, 257, 313, 314, 319, 320, 263, 264, 256 totalling to 16.32 hectares is going to be requisitioned for the doubling of Manmad - Daund railway line, said authorities.

If anyone has any objections, they are requested to register it in writing to the Special Land Acquisition Officer, Sub Divisional Officer, Yeola Sub Division, Yeola. The final verdict will be given after hearing these objections.

Work on doubling the Manmad-Daund railway line is in progress and the second line is being tested in some parts. The final notices for some land acquisitions were issued two weeks ago. So the work of this double track is likely to begin soon.