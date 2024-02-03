Officers felicitated for outstanding performance

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 25

The final voter list was announced on Tuesday, January 23. The officers and employees working for voter registration performed excellently during this year. This year, 2,30,000 new voter registration applications were received. Out of this 2,14,300 applications have been accepted. Additional Collector Babasaheb Pardhe informed that a total of 1,10,015 names of ineligible and deceased persons have been omitted. Meanwhile, voter registration officers, employees, and new voters were felicitated to mark National Voter’s Day.

The programme was organised at the Niyojan Bhawan on the Collector's office premises. The Nashik district was felicitated at the state level for its excellent performance in voter awareness and the new voter registration programme. Along with the administration, the cooperation of social organisations, educational institutions, and aware citizens is also important, said Deputy District Election Officer Dr Shashikant Mangarule.

On this occasion, Pardhe administered the National Voter's Day oath to the audience. A video-recorded message given by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was aired on this occasion. Officers, social organisations, and educational institutions were felicitated for their remarkable achievements, by dignitaries. On this occasion, the students of KTHM College presented a street play on voter awareness.

Tehsildar (Election) Manjusha Ghatge hosted the programme. Deputy Collector Ravindra Bharde, Shubhangi Bharde, and Swati Thavil along with a large number of officials and employees of the Revenue Department attended the event.

Info

Bicycle rally on the occasion of National Voter's Day

A bicycle rally was organised at the Collectorate on the occasion of National Voter's Day for voter awareness. Nashik Cyclist Foundation and students of KVN Naik College, as well as students of Worship Foundation, participated in the march.

On this occasion, Resident Deputy Collector Rajendra Wagh, Deputy District Election Officer Dr Shashikant Mangrule, Deputy Collector Shubhangi Bharde, Tehsildar (Election) Manjusha Ghatge, Election Deputy Tehsildar Rajesh Ahire, Pradnya Kulkarni and staff of District Election Office were present.