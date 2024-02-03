Old lady robbed of gold chain worth Rs 30,000
Three miscreants stole a gold chain worth Rs 30,000 belonging to an old lady on the pretext of giving her a gold biscuit. The incident took place at Dindori Naka recently.
As per information available, 65-year-old Kala Deshmukh, who resides at Hirawadi Shivkrupa Nagar, has filed a complaint at Panchavati Police Station. Based on the complaint by Deshmukh, a case of cheating has been registered against three unknown suspects. When Deshmukh was at Dindori Naka, the three suspects told her that they had a gold biscuit and robbed her of jewellery worth Rs 30,000.