Old vehicles to get high-security number plates

Nashik, Mar 14

All vehicles from before 2019 can now be fitted with high-security registration number plates. In this regard, the government has floated a tender for the production, supply and fitting of number plates. The said process is in the final stage, but the Regional Transport Office has not yet issued any order regarding the timeline and cost of the installation.

High-security number plates are provided with barcodes, as well as digital numbers. A high-security number plate is similar to a normal number plate except that it has a particular coding number and the number of the place of manufacture on it.

Penalties for moving out of state

All the vehicles registered after 2019 must have high-security number plates while going out of state. But that has not happened in Maharashtra state yet. Although it is said that the vehicles registered before 2019 will be fitted with high-security number plates, in reality, there is no government order of the same. At the government level, it has been decided to install high-security number plates on all vehicles registered before 2019, but the concerned offices did not receive such written orders. Therefore, it is not clear when the high-security number plates will be installed.

Benefit of high-security number plate

A high-security number plate is like an old number plate, it does not provide any benefit to the vehicle owner. There is nothing special about that high-security number plate. Only the printing on it is different.

Execution after order is received

High-security registration number plates can be affixed to vehicles registered before 2019 in the state. In this regard, the government has issued a tender for production, supply, and fitting. However, since the Regional Transport Office has not yet received any order from the government, the sources in the office said that after receiving the government order, it will be implemented.