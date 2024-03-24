One booked for electricity theft worth Rs 4,66,870

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 1

A theft of electricity worth Rs 4,66,870 has been revealed in Chetna Nagar. The newly introduced electricity meter was allegedly tampered with for 33 months. The incident was revealed during a raid conducted by the flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and a case has been registered in this regard.

According to police, Additional Executive Engineer Haresh Bhawar and his colleagues went to Pandurang Awhad’s residence at Awhad Mala, Chetna Nagar on Wednesday, February 14, around 1 pm. On checking Awhad's electricity meter, it was found that the meter was rotating at 72 percent less than the actual speed. When the electricity meter was checked, it was found to be tampered with. When it was calculated, the team found that 17044 units of electricity were stolen in 33 months. In this regard, a bill of Rs 4,66,870 has been issued to the customer. A case of electricity theft has been registered in the Indira Nagar Police Station on the complaint of Bhawar for causing financial loss to the MSEDCL of the Maharashtra government. Further investigation is going on in this matter.