One booked for possessing MD powder

Nashik, Feb 16

A case has been registered in Adgaon police station against a suspect residing at Dindori Road for possessing and selling MD powder in the Hanuman Nagar area of Adgaon Shivar.

The suspect is identified as Dhammaraj alias Sagar Balasaheb Shardul (18, Rajwada). On Wednesday, February 14 evening Shardul was found possessing and selling MD drug powder illegally. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic (NDPS) Act at Adgaon Police Station and valuables worth Rs 87,500 including MD powder, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler have been seized from him.