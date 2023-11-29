One booked for selling railway tickets on commission

Nashik Road, Nov 24

Nashik Road Railway Security Force with the help of Ambad Police detained a youth who was selling railway reserved e-tickets from his laptop and mobile to needy people with his personal user identity (ID). The name of the suspect is Rahul Raghubir Prasad Singh (33, Ambad).

He was allegedly charging Rs 100 more than the train fare. Under the guidance of Inspector of Railway Security Force Harphool Singh Yadav, Assistant Sub-Inspector NK Raghav, Manoj Kamble, and Kishor Chaudhari took action with the help of Ambad Police Station. Rahul Singh works as a welder in Ambad MIDC.

In his greed to earn more money, he confessed to police that he was selling railway reserved e-tickets from different personal IDs to needy passengers and his acquaintances, for a commission of Rs 100. He created several personal user IDs on his laptop and mobile to sell the e-tickets. His laptop and mobile phone have been seized by police. After accessing Rahul Singh's laptop and mobile phone, 15 personal user IDs were found to be active and 43 IDs were closed. Moreover, 14 railway reservation e-tickets and five old reservation e-tickets were seized from him. According to the Railway Act, Singh has been detained and a case has been registered.