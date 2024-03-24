One duped of Rs 46.44 lakh for petrol pump

Nashik, Mar 9

In an incident of online fraud, an unknown person pretended to be an officer of the Indian Oil Company and sent fake documents for a petrol pump, duping a resident of Nashik Road of Rs 46.44 lakh. According to police, complainant Santosh Chandrakant Katare (47, Gosaviwadi, Nashik Road) was contacted by unknown persons through e-mail, phone, and WhatsApp for assistance to get a petrol pump from Indian Oil Company. Thereafter, during the period from January 23 to February 8, the suspect officer lured the complainant to get a petrol pump by sending fake documents from an Indian Oil company through e-mail. Believing that, complainant Katare was asked to deposit Rs 46,44, 652 by the fake Indian Oil official in different bank accounts from time to time. However, after it was seen that no steps were being taken regarding giving the agency, when asked, the concerned officials gave vague replies. After realising that he was cheated, he rushed to the cyber police station and lodged a complaint against the unknown suspect.