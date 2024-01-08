Onion export ban hits farmers for loss of Rs 500 crore

Lasalgaon, Jan 7

A month has passed since the union government decided to ban onion export. During this period, it is estimated that the onion farmers have suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore due to the export ban. Therefore, the demand to lift the ban has started gaining momentum.

As the price of onion went up to Rs 4200 per quintal, the union government, on December 7, 2023, decided to ban onion export to keep the price under control. The decision completed 30 days on Sunday, January 7. Fears are being expressed that during this period, the onion-producing farmers have faced a hit of Rs 500 crore. Before the onion export ban, that is before December 7, 2023, onions fetched the highest market price of Rs 4252 per quintal. After the ban, the price of onion reached Rs 1800 per quintal in the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee on Saturday, January 6.

The daily arrival of 1,50,000 quintals of onions is estimated in the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee and other market committees in the district. As the average fall in the price of onion per quintal is Rs 1500, the farmers are demanding to lift the export ban.