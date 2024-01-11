Onion growers demand to meet Prime Minister

Nashik, Jan 11

Onion Growers Association has demanded Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan to allow a meeting with Prime Minister Modi to discuss issues related to onion farming and its sale. Prime Minister Modi is coming to Nashik on Friday, January 12 and the office bearer of the Onion Growers Association has made this demand.

In a memorandum, it is said that any government at the centre keeps the price under control by taking decisions like an export ban, after an increase in onion price. This decision safeguards the interests of consumers. However, onion-producing farmers are in trouble. The onion producers are mainly dry land farmers and onion is their only cash crop. Constantly controlling the price of this crop does not cover the production cost for the farmer. Due to this, the organisation has demanded to meet with the Prime Minister regarding the loss faced by onion producers and discuss permanent measures to provide them with relief.