Onion Price Hike in Nashik: Vegetable Rate Soars to Rs 90 Per Kg Post-Festive Season

Despite the festive season passing, vegetable prices in Nashik remain steep, leaving consumers feeling the pinch. Starting with Ganeshotsav and Navratri, the surge in vegetable prices has continued through Diwali and shows no signs of easing. Many households hoped for a post-Diwali dip in prices, but rates remain stubbornly high, especially for essentials like onions, garlic, and tomatoes, which are crucial for daily cooking.

Although there has been a minor decrease in the price of leafy greens, like fenugreek and spinach, it has not been enough to ease the financial strain. Other staples, including radish, carrots, potatoes, and chilies, are still priced high, causing frustration among consumers. The high rates have led to limited choices for homemakers, who find it challenging to maintain a budget-friendly grocery list.

According to Sudhir Wagh, a trader from Market Yard, the following are the current prices of some key vegetables (per kilogram):

₹50 Radish: ₹25

₹40 Carrot: ₹40

₹25 Tomato: ₹30

₹45 Onion: ₹50

₹100 Chili: ₹70

With these elevated prices, consumers are struggling to manage household budgets, and the usual flavors in meals are becoming increasingly unaffordable. Many are hopeful for a price correction soon, especially with the ongoing winter season, which usually brings down vegetable prices due to increased supply. However, until then, Nashik households are left bearing the burden of high grocery bills.