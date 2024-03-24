Only three fire tenders for thousand factories in Sinnar!

Shailesh Karpe

Lokmat News Network

Sinnar, Feb 16

Malegaon and Musalgaon, the two industrial estates in the Sinnar taluka, have about a thousand different factories. But in the last few months, the number of fire incidents in both these industrial estates has increased to a large extent. These incidents are quite alarming in the industrial sector and although there has been no loss of life so far, economic losses of crores of rupees have been reported and this has spread fear among entrepreneurs. Notably, there are only three fire extinguishers available in the city and surrounding localities.

Many people have set up their factories with perseverance and hard work. Thousands of workers are earning their livelihood in these factories, which have been set up with loans from various banks. In such a scenario, not only the owners suffer a huge financial loss, but the workers also have to face the brunt. In the past few months, fire incidents have been reported at seven different factories in Malegaon and Musalgaon industrial estates. Apart from this, fire incidents are being reported in Sinnar city as well. Sinnar Municipal Council, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Malegaon, and M/s Ratan India Private Limited have three fire tenders. Considering the population of Sinnar city and suburbs, with thousands of factories and lakhs of houses, three fire tenders are sheerly inadequate.

Info

Company name and date of fire

1) M/s SciTech Specialities Private Limited- January 24, 2023

2) M/s Unichem- May 17, 2023

3) M/s Vishwakarma Gear Private Limited- July 24, 2023

4) M/s Shree Mahalaxmi Metal- August 1, 2023

5) M/s Catapharma Chemicals Private Limited- September 19, 2023.

6) M/s Adima Organics Private Limited, February 2, 2024.

7) M/s Super Technofab Private Limited, February 6, 2024

(Apart from this, many factories in Malegaon Industrial Estate have also caught fire during the year)

Quotes

Entrepreneurs should have their fire fighting system on the company premises. To prevent any fire incident, we should conduct a safety audit of our company, companies that store flammable raw materials and products as well as large industrial units should have their fire fighting system on the premises.

-Namkarn Aware, Chairman, Sinnar Taluka Industrial Co-operative Estate (STICE), Sinnar

Considering the increasing incidents of fire, the board of directors of STICE has sent the list and mobile numbers of the fire tender suppliers in Sinnar and the neighbouring Ahmednagar district to all the entrepreneurs. This list has been instructed to be pasted at the entrance of the company. In case of fire, the fire brigade should be called immediately to control the situation.

-Kamalakar Pote, Manager, STICE.

Info

Guidance on fire control and safety

A joint meeting of businessmen was organised by STICE and Sinnar Enviro Foundation to take measures in terms of safety and control of frequent fire incidents. Anjali Aade, Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Nashik was the chief presence. In this meeting, guidance was given regarding measures to prevent fire.

Info

Entrepreneurs should be careful..

Chemical companies should always keep foam, powder tanks, and fire extinguishing balls available in the company, also safety goggles, masks, helmets, gumboots, and other necessary items should be available in the company. A side margin should be left along the company.

Quote

In my 33 years of service, I have seen fire incidents continuously. Everyone talks about the reasons behind the incidents, and the measures that should be taken. But it is all talk. All we are interested in is production and profit. So in a way, we are responsible for the frequent occurrence of such incidents.

-Anil Mahajan, Chief Fire Officer