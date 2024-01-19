Open sub-post office at Pathardi Phata, demand MNS

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 19

The office bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have demanded a sub-post office at Pathardi Phata. A memorandum regarding the same was submitted to Nashik Division Post Office Senior Superintendent Prafull Vani. Residents in areas, including Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Narhari Nagar, Kadve Nagar, Vasan Nagar, Damodar Nagar, and various suburbs are inconvenienced due to the absence of a sub-post office here.

According to the 2011 census, the population here was around 55,000. However, since the 2021 census is pending, it is estimated that the population has increased to approximately 75,000. The population growth is also accompanied by rapid urbanisation.

In the era of computers and mobile phones, the role of the post office is still crucial. Post offices handle essential documents such as passports, vehicle permits, Ration cards, ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books, and various government scheme-related papers. Post offices also play a significant role in fixed deposits, money withdrawal, and money transactions. Thus, there should be post offices everywhere, say office bearers of the MNS.

Since the post office is 2 to3 kilometres away from these areas, citizens have to cross the Mumbai Agra highway to post their letters. Nikitesh Dhakrao, Akshara Ghodke, Milind Kamble, Shahbaz Kazi have submitted a memorandum on behalf of the MNS demanding that a sub-post office be opened at a central location in Pathardi Phata.

