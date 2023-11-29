Opposition parties join hands ahead of polls

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 27

The parties in INDIA alliance recently conducted a meeting ahead of the upcoming local body polls, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections. Various opposition parties have come together against the ruling parties.

A meeting of party leaders was held recently at a banquet hall on Trimbak Road. Former Minister Babanrao Gholap, Shobha Bachhav, Metropolitan Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sudhakar Badgujar, City President of Sharad Pawar-led NCP Gajanan Shelar, Kondajimama Awhad, City President of Congress Akash Chhached, and others delivered speeches here. Criticising the government for its alleged injustice and failure, these party leaders accused the people in power of making policies that are discriminatory. Many leaders expressed their resentment against the government. It was also decided to form the core committee of the INDIA alliance during this meeting.

Photo 26 INDIA Aghadi