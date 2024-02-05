‘Our alliance with BJP depends on discussion about seat sharing’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Feb 4

We will stay with the BJP only if there is a positive discussion about the allocation of Vidhan Sabha seats, otherwise our party will contest Amravati and a few other seats on its own, says Prahar Janshakti Party president Bachchu Kadu.

MLA Bachchu Kadu was on a tour of Nashik on Sunday, February 4. While interacting with the media, he cleared his stand for the upcoming elections. Kadu said that as the Lok Sabha elections are important for the BJP, the Vidhan Sabha elections are imperative for us. Since our strength is in the state, we will not contest the Lok Sabha elections but will surely field candidates in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election. We will stand with the BJP only if we are happy with the negotiations for the seat sharing, otherwise our party will field candidates in Jalgaon, Amravati and other locations and contest without anyone’s support.

The politician said that our politics is for the farmers and workers. We are going to raise their questions and issues. Onion prices have fallen. Soybean and cotton farmers are not making money. Bangladesh has stopped buying oranges from Nagpur due to the onion export ban, which has also put orange farmers in trouble. The government is not paying attention to farmers.

Will clear stand on reservation this month

Bachchu Kadu said that he will clear his stand on the OBC and Maratha reservation on February 20. No leader should make provocative statements that can cause rifts between people of different castes. However, such incidents might take place as the elections are around the corner.