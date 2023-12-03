Outbreak of pneumonia in China, civic body prepares to deal with possible crisis

Nashik, Dec 2

After Covid, now it is the turn of pneumonia in China. The outbreak of tgis disease is creating concerns here. In this background, the health system has been alerted in the state. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also been ordered to keep the Health Department alert. The Health Department sources have informed that immediate measures have been taken in all the NMC hospitals in the Cidco, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Satpur, Nashik East, and Nashik West divisions. As there is a fear of this infection spreading in India too, the union government ordered the Health Departments of all Municipal Corporations to be ready to deal with this crisis. It has mainly emphasised medicine stock, beds, oxygen supply, and others. Also, instructions have been given that doctors should use masks and PPE kits in hospitals.

Pneumonia outbreak in China

China was the first country to be hit by Covid. Later, the entire world suffered from it. Now that pneumonia has struck China, an alert has been given out in the city.

Alert in the district

An alert has been given to the health system in the city as well as the district. It has been urged not to be afraid of diseases caused by climate change.

Do not panic, take care

The Health Department instructs not to eat too much cold food, and to take care so as to the throat does not get infected. The department has also given clear instructions to ensure that fear does not spread among the public and has informed the administration to create public awareness in this regard.

Hospitals are ready

Vigilance orders have been given to the hospitals run by the NMC. They have been instructed that emphasis should be placed on taking care of a person with a respiratory infection, to keep stock of medicine, other equipment, ambulance, and oxygen cylinder ready.

In the background of pneumonia, the state government has issued alert orders. Accordingly, measures have been taken in all the hospitals of the Municipal Corporation. Because of the increasing outbreak of pneumonia, the union government has also issued guidelines ordering precautions.

-Dr Tanaji Chavan, Medical Officer, NMC.