Page 1 photo caption

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2024 02:59 AM2024-02-03T02:59:01+5:302024-02-03T02:59:01+5:30
These pipes coming out of the ground on the Ambad Link Road in the shape of an arc could be the reason for fatal accidents of two-wheeler riders. Though this road witnesses a lot of traffic everyday as it leads to the Ambad MIDC, the administration does not seem to be bothered about it.
