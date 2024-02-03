Panchavati police register case of murder

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 24

A case of murder has been registered against the suspects in the Panchavati police station in connection with the strangulation of a 20-year-old student studying in a nursing college in the Nandurbar district. Priyanka Virji Vasave died in this incident.

Deceased Priyanka Vasave's cousin Anil Semtya Vasave, residing at Sinnar Phata, has lodged a complaint at Panchavati police station.

Suspect Sagar Tadvi was in a relationship with the deceased Priyanka. It is suspected that he killed Priyanka by strangulation for some reason on Tuesday midnight. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sohan Machare of Panchavati Police Station, police constables Kailas Shinde, Sandeep Malsane, Rajesh Solse, and Uttam Pawar of the crime investigation team detained the suspect Tadvi using technical analysis and human skills.

On Tuesday, January 23 morning, Priyanka Vasave's dead body was found in the Mhaske Nagar locality on Ras Bihari road. Signs of a noose were found around her neck, suggesting that she had been murdered. Accordingly, after investigating and detaining some suspects, a case of murder has been registered.