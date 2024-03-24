Parents of 1076 children in Malegaon refuse polio dose

Malegaon, Mar 16

A seven-day vaccination campaign was conducted to make Malegaon polio-free. The Health Department had given the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) a target of 1,13,920 children to be given the doses. However, parents of 1,076 children have refused to give their children a dose of polio vaccine.

Under the campaign, 1,13,920 children aged zero to five in Malegaon were to be given doses. Public awareness was created for that. Due to lack of response from parents, efforts were made by religious leaders, MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail, Commissioner of MMC Ravindra Jadhav, and Health Officer Dr Jayshree Aher who requested parents to vaccinate their children. The campaign was conducted by going door to door, on streets, on bus stands, in public places, and colonies. Still, parents of 1076 children in Malegaon have refused the polio vaccination.