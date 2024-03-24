‘Participate in process of nation-building’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 23

Government employees appointed for election duty should work in a pleasant environment without stress. They should not consider the election work as a mere duty, as they are contributing to the work of nation-building, said Collector Jalaj Sharma during the two-day training session for election work at Sinnar.

He further appealed to employees to do the work honestly and accurately. ‘Participate in the process of nation-building and the celebration of democracy’ said Sharma

Polling for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency will be held in the fifth phase on May 20. The administrative machinery is ready for this, a two-day workshop was organised to train 1960 employees of the Sinnar Legislative Constituency. Collector Sharma was addressing the training session. Assistant Election Officer Ravindra Bharde, Tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh, and Resident Deputy Tehsildar Sagar Mundada were present during the address.

The said training is being conducted in three sessions on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24 from 9 am to 6 pm in Sinnar Municipal Council’s Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Theater. Electoral staff are being trained in EVM handling and voting process.

Notably, 1960 employees of Education, Health, Revenue, Panchayat Samiti, Forest Department, Sub Registrar Office, and Gram Sevaks, participated in this training.

Tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh gave guidance regarding the election work to be done before and on the election day, including voter identification, handling of voting machines, smooth conduct of the voting process, and others. Only four batches of these employees have been prepared and training is taking place in three sessions. This training camp will conclude at 6 pm on Sunday.