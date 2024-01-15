Pay green tax to avoid action by RTO

Sandeep Zhirwal

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 13

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, owners whose vehicles are in use for more than 15 years are required to pay the green tax at the Regional Transport Office. The tax amount is different for petrol and diesel vehicles. As per information available, Rs 2,80,40,000 have been collected as green tax from 8,305 vehicle owners between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

According to the 2010 regulations, vehicle owners who default on their taxes are subject to a penalty in the form of an additional 2% interest.

---------------

What is the green tax?

The green tax is imposed by the government on vehicles based on their age, type, and level of emissions. The tax is meant to reduce environmental pollution caused by vehicular emissions and promote cleaner, greener modes of transportation. Non-transport vehicles that have completed 15 years of age have to pay the green tax every five years, while transport vehicles have to pay this tax every year. Non-transport two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler petrol vehicles have to pay tax every five years.

--------------

Vehicle type tax amount

Two wheeler: Rs 2,000

Three-wheelers: Rs. 1,980 per annum for transport vehicles

Four wheeler (petrol): Rs 3,000

Four Wheeler (diesel): Rs 3,500

--------------

If your vehicle is more than 15 years old, you should pay the green tax immediately. Vehicle owners should avoid action by paying tax as per Motor Vehicle Act.

Pradeep Shinde, In-charge, Regional Transport Officer

