Peth Road lost in dust after Diwali

Nashik, Nov 23

The road between Nashik Municipal Corporation’s old Octroi post (Jakat Naka) and Meghraj Bakery on Peth Road has been in very poor condition since last year. The administration is not showing any signs of solving this and the citizens worry about respiratory diseases due to enormous dust in the air. In fact, residents feel that roads in the rural parts are better than the roads in the city.

As the Peth Road and nearby roads are in bad condition, residents have been requesting the administration to work on them, with the local MLA Adv Rahul Dhikle presenting a calling attention notice in the house. That had led to the cementing of the road up to a few meters and keeping the rest of the road as it was. The administration promised that the road would be repaired as soon as the monsoon ended, but the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

In fact, now that it is winter, residents are eagerly awaiting the start of road work. Notably, the Peth Road is connected to the state of Gujarat, and within the limits of NMC.

At present, there are one to two feet of potholes on the road that are covered with gravel and soil. Due to the large amount of dust flying with the movement of vehicles, the residents fear respiratory diseases.

Info

Sprinkle water on the road

Due to the large amount of dust flying on the main traffic roads in the area, the dust accumulates on cars and in the houses. As a temporary solution, the administration should sprinkle water on the roads to reduce the spread of dust.