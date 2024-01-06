Pickup plunges into 100-foot gorge; no loss of life

Surgana, JAN 5

A pickup van plunged into a 100-foot gorge due to brake failure on Vangansule Ghat in Surgana taluka. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape by jumping out in time.

The pickup (GJ21-Y-6341), which was on its way to Vapi for grocery delivery, had an accident at Vangansule Ghat this morning. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 100-foot gorge. As a consequence, the truck suffered substantial damage. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Many accidents have taken place here in the past. The police are conducting further investigation.

Photo: Vangana ghat

Daulat Chaudhari