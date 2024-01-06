Pickup plunges into 100-foot gorge; no loss of life
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 6, 2024 01:30 PM2024-01-06T13:30:52+5:302024-01-06T13:30:52+5:30
A pickup van plunged into a 100-foot gorge due to brake failure on Vangansule Ghat in Surgana taluka. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape by jumping out in time.
The pickup (GJ21-Y-6341), which was on its way to Vapi for grocery delivery, had an accident at Vangansule Ghat this morning. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 100-foot gorge. As a consequence, the truck suffered substantial damage. Fortunately, there was no loss of life. Many accidents have taken place here in the past. The police are conducting further investigation.
Photo: Vangana ghat
