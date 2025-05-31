‘Plastic-Free Nashik’ Campaign in Full Swing: 753 Penalised, Rs 38 Lakh Collected in Fines

With the goal of making the city plastic-free, Nashik Municipal Corporation has intensified its action against the use of banned single-use plastic. The crackdown is in line with the Central Environment Department’s directive to protect the environment and public health by banning single-use plastic across the country.

Following these orders, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Manisha Khatri has directed the Solid Waste Management Department to strictly implement the ban in Nashik. Under this campaign, action has been taken against 753 people from April 2024 to April 2025 for using, selling, or storing banned plastic items.

A total of ₹38.25 lakh has been collected as fines from violators, according to Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, Ajit Nikat. In addition, 4,520 kilos of banned plastic material has been seized during this period. The highest seizure was in February, with 1,413 kg, followed by 1,050 kg in January.

Six divisional sanitation inspector teams carried out this campaign across all zones of the city. The ban is being enforced not only to reduce environmental damage but also to address the serious impact of plastic waste on public health.

While the focus has been on strict action, the civic body has also launched a public awareness drive from May 22 to June 5. The aim is to educate citizens and encourage voluntary compliance with the plastic ban, ensuring that Nashik moves closer to becoming a truly plastic-free city.