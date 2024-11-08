PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Nashik (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indian ruler and Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ahead of his election rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Friday, November 8. In Maharashtra, polling for all 288 constituencies will take place on November 20.

Top leaders of various political parties are holding back-to-back campaigns and roadshows to woo voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Dhule today. He said the speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. He added that his government will take Maharashtra's growth to new heights in the next five years.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

#WATCH | Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ahead of his election rally in Nashik. pic.twitter.com/jKgF3u6aae — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

PM Modi also took a jab at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as a vehicle without wheels or brakes and called them out for "mis-governance" and "looting" the people of the state. "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development," he added.