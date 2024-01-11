PM visit: Achhe Din for beggars in city

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is going to be ‘Achhe Din’ for beggars in the city. All the beggars are being looked for and sent to shelter centres.

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner has instructed the administration that not a single beggar should be seen on the streets during PM Modi’s visit to the city on Friday, January 12. Therefore, the encroachment department is conducting a vigorous search operation to find beggars in the city and shifting them to a shelter centre. In the shelter centre, beggars are being provided with two meals a day, sleeping arrangements for the night and blankets to protect them from cold.

The Prime Minister's tour is in the Panchavati where there are tourists and religious places like Ram Kund, Goda Ghat and many temples. The number of beggars is also large in this place. Many devotees and tourists visit this place and donate food and money to the beggars.

Info:

Inspection of beggars by the police

Shelter centres have been set up at two places in the city by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. One is in Tapovan and the other is Gadge Maharaj Dharamshala on the banks of Godavari. Currently there are 300 beggars in both the centres. Their number is likely to increase in a day or two. Due to the PM’s visit, all the homeless in Tapovan shelter centre are being whetted by the police for security reasons.