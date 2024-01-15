PM’s roadshow receives immense enthusiasm

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, January 12

The roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning in the city received an overwhelming response from the citizens. Notably, the roadshow lasted for only 15 minutes and was attended by around one lakh people. Citizens and youths were continuously raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Modi, Modi. In the huge crowd on both sides of the road, people were making efforts to click pictures of the Prime Minister on their mobile phones. People on both sides of the road were showering flowers. The Prime Minister also reciprocated by waving his hand.

Due to the change in the programme, the roadshow had to be completed in just 12 to 15 minutes. However, the enthusiasm of the youth did not reduce even for a moment.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nashik at 10.30 am on Friday, January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival.

The roadshow was held between Nilgiri Baug to Janardan Swami Ashram, which concluded at 11 am. Barricades were placed on the road for smooth movement of the Prime Minister’s vehicle. Police maintained good security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in a decorated van for almost one and a half to two kilometres. Nashik residents were eager to catch a glimpse of PM Modi. He greeted the people by continuously waving his hands as flowers were showered on him. Tight security was kept in the Pink City for the roadshow. More than 2000 police were entrusted with the responsibility. Police had to work hard to bring the excited crowd under control. Prime Minister Modi left for RamKund after the roadshow was over. There he performed Aarti and reached the Kalaram temple. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, and MP Hemant Godse were present too.

Info

There was a huge crowd along the road. Everyone was busy capturing this historic moment on their mobile cameras. PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the vehicle.

Info

Message for health, environment

The message of environmental protection was given during the roadshow. Plastic bags, and plastic bottles were not allowed. Ispalier School and other groups appealed to save the environment. Primary and secondary students of Aai Sarva Yogalaya and Anjaniya Yoga Vidyalaya gave a demonstration of yoga and conveyed the message of good health.

Info

Cut-outs attracted attentions

On the route of the roadshow, there were several cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with various expressions. Along with cut-outs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Swami Vivekananda, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Swatantryaveer Savarkar, there were cut-outs of leaders like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

Info

Overwhelming response by youths

The crowd attending the roadshow consisted of nearly 80 percent youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen to be enjoying the crowd of youth. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who were with him, were also waving their hands in response to the youth raising slogans.