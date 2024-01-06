Police act against man selling banned nylon manja

Nashik, JAN 6

The Nashik Road Police recently nabbed a young man selling banned nylon manja on the roadside at Charandas Market opposite of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Jail Road. The police seized 22 nylon manja bundles from him.

The Nashik Road Police received a tip-off on Friday evening that a youth was selling banned nylon manja on the roadside near Charandas Market at Jail Road. The police arrested him and seized manja from him. A case has been registered against the miscreant.