‘Police athletes capable of dominating Asian, Olympic games’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 8

"The sports competition of the Maharashtra Police Force is a prestigious one and through this competition, police athletes from all over the state get a great opportunity to exhibit their sports skills," said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He further said, "Police athletes of the state undoubtedly have the capability to dominate the Asian and Olympic games." He was speaking after inaugurating the 34th Maharashtra State Police Games organised at the Maharashtra Police Academy on Trimbak Road in the city on Thursday, February 8.

Present on this occasion were State Public Works Minister (Enterprise) and Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, MLA Seema Hiray, and MLA Suhas Kande, along with State Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Additional Directors General of the State Reserve Police Force Chiranjeev Prasad and Dr Nikhil Gupta, Special Inspector General of Police (Administration) Dr Arti Singh, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, Director of the Maharashtra Police Academy Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane and a number of other senior police officers.

Physical strength, agility, intelligence, and tenacity are important qualities in those who enforce laws effectively, said Shinde. He further said that such sports competitions help greatly to sharpen these qualities. Police personnel have all the above qualities but just need a boost to display these. Shinde released balloons in the sky, lit the sports flame with a torch and formally declared the Police Games open.

State Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla recounted the journey of the police games till date in her introductory address. Due to the Covid crisis, the police sports competitions could not be held in Nashik in 2020. This year, Nashik has got the opportunity to host the games again. The enthusiasm of the players is at its peak in the pleasant weather of this holy city, she added. All senior police officers from across the state were present for the inauguration of the competition. Special Inspector General of Police, Dattatray Karale proposed the vote of thanks.

Info

‘Proud of women Police personnel’

CM Shinde said, "It is a matter of pride that women contestants are also participating in this competition in large numbers along with male contestants. Everyone is equal on the field. The distinction between senior officers and staff disappears there. Such sports competitions play a very important role in fostering team spirit and bonding. Employing one's sporting skills becomes most important on the field. One should be able to plan one's strategy with agility on the spot after gauging the physical strength, the mindset, and the likely moves of the opponents."

Photo 08PHFB93

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lighting the sports flame with a torch at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik.