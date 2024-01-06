Police book 66 drivers for drinking and driving

Nashik, Jan 4

In the campaign initiated by the Nashik city and Nashik rural police administration on Saturday, December 30, 66 drivers have been booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. The city police have booked 22 while the rural police have booked 44 drivers.

A strong campaign was carried out by the city and rural police on the New Year celebration on December 31. Blockades were deployed at various places, and heavy police bandobast was seen at fixed points. During the campaign, suspected drivers were checked using a breath analyser within the limits of the Commissioner of Police (city). Cases were registered against the offenders for further action.

65 fix points, 30 blockades

In the wake of the New Year celebration, around 65 police vehicles were patrolling the city and the suburbs on Sunday, December 31 within the limits of the Police Commissionerate. At 65 fixed points and 30 blockade points, police kept watch till dawn in the bitter cold. Action was also taken against 314 miscreants and 131 hardcore criminals.

The action was taken under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act against 63 and 68 notorious criminals along with 151 and 163 miscreants respectively in zone-1 and zone-2 of the city. Also, penal action was taken against those who were riding bikes without helmets, not wearing seat belts in cars, who were riding with two pillion riders, and those who broke the signals.

No serious accidents

Due to the police’s strict vigilance, speeding vehicles and driving under alcohol’s influence were controlled in the city and suburbs as well as in the rural areas. Due to this, police said that there was no accident of any serious nature on the night of December 31. However, there were minor incidents of skidding bikes.

Hotels open till 1 am

On the night of December 31, hotels, restaurants, and resorts were open till 1 am in urban as well as rural areas. Due to this, citizens could celebrate till midnight.