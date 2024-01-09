Police confiscate 215 bundles of nylon manja; arrest miscreant

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 8

The sale, use and storage of nylon manja has been banned by the police commissionerate in the city. However, as the sale of nylon manja is continuing in a stealthy manner, the police have also launched a crackdown against illegal sellers. Based on the confidential information received, the team of Crime Branch Unit-1 laid a trap at midnight on Monday, January 8 at Mumbai Naka and arrested the miscreant and seized 215 bundles of nylon manja from him.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has externed 42 suspected sellers of nylon manja for the next 20 days. Despite the crackdown by the police, the sale of nylon manja continues in the city. Constable Nitin Jagtap and Vilas Charoskar of Crime Branch Unit-1 received confidential information about smuggling of nylon manja. They informed Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal, who ordered sub-inspector Chetan Sriwant, Milindsingh Pardeshi, Rajesh Rathod, Rahul Palkhede to take action. The team laid a trap in the middle of the night. When the suspect came with some material in his hand, the police detained him. As per information available, the name of the suspect is Arbaaz Shaikh (24, Res Bhadrakali, Old Nashik). The police found nylon maja with him. They have registered a case against him at the Mumbai police station.

------------------------------------------------------

Mumbai connection of nylon manja

When the suspect Arbaaz was interrogated, he said that he had received the bundle of nylon manja from Ahmed Qazi, a suspected supplier in Mumbai. The police are conducting further investigation.

-------------------------------------------------

Further investigation underway

The 215 bundles found with suspect Arbaaz are of three different companies – Mono Fighter, Mono Kite, and Go India Go. All these bundles were purchased by Arbaaz from a suspect named Ahmed residing in Bandra. The police are now looking for Ahmed.

