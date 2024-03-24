Police crackdown on illegal businesses in district

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Ghoti, Feb 8

Newly appointed Rural Police Superintendent Vikram Deshmane has taken action to eradicate illegal businesses. Action was taken against 54 persons in 52 various crimes on Wednesday, February 7 at several places.

Upon noticing a rise in illegal businesses across the district, Deshmane ordered the police stations to take extensive action against them. In the operation, raids were conducted on illegal country-made alcohol-producing places in rural parts and Malegaon police station limits, including remote places like hill ranges and rivers.

Raids were conducted on the vehicles transporting illegal country-made liquor, and foreign liquor, as well as selling points. Action was taken against those who smuggle and sell illegal drugs. Also, against those running gambling dens and found gambling. Notably, 49 offences have been registered under the Mumbai Liquor Prohibition Act and 50 persons have been booked. Two cases have been registered under Maharashtra Gambling Act and action has been taken against two persons. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Two people have been detained in this case.