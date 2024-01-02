Police crackdown on illicit county liquor

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, Dec 29

The Camp police recently conducted a raid on illegal country liquor sellers in the Jawahar Nagar, Dabhadi. In this operation, the police seized country liquor worth Rs 7,000 and arrested five suspects. This action was taken by the police after receiving confidential information from the sources. This raid targeted the unauthorised sale of liquor in the Jawahar Nagar.

In the raid, suspects Samadhan Bhawar (Malegaon), Kalpana Borse (Dabhadi), Bandu Gangurde (Malegaon), Ankush Mankar (Dabhadi), Rajendra Pawar Dabhadi) have been detained and a police case has been registered against them. This operation was conducted under the guidance of Camp Police Station Inspector Raghunath Shegar, by Sub-Inspector Bhagwan Koli, Prasad Desale, Kailas Chothmal, Shantilal Jagtap, Sandeep Rathod, Bhushad Ahire, Sunil Kurhade, and other police officer.

(It has a photo)